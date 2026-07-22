Ukraine will export its drones for military testing to the US — the countries have signed a bilateral agreement

Ukraine and the United States have signed a bilateral agreement that will lead to cooperation between the countries in the field of drones — the first agreement of this kind between the countries.

This was written by Alex Raufoglou, senior correspondent for Radio Liberty in Washington, citing sources.

He added that the issue concerns the export of aerial and naval drones to the US for military testing.

"Radio Liberty", citing an unnamed official, added that the agreement was concluded yesterday and signed by the two parties. The journalists noted that this step deepens defense-industrial cooperation between Ukraine and the United States: despite the fact that the agreement is not a production contract, in the future it may include joint production of Ukrainian combat drones in the United States.

The media also clarified that the US military will be able to request specific Ukrainian drone platforms for testing and evaluation, but not for operational deployment.

In late June, the US military first deployed Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones during exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. This marked the first use of this class of drones outside of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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