Right-wing American blogger Laura Loomer, who is considered close to the US President Donald Trump, spoke out about Russian propaganda after her visit to Ukraine.

She told about her visit in H.

“I have already debunked so many lies just by visiting Ukraine. I can’t wait to post all my videos so people can see what I saw. Most of what I believed about Ukraine before visiting is either distorted or half-truths. I’m glad I’m here for a while to continue investigating the truth during my fact-finding trip,” she writes.

According to the blogger, the visit made her realize how much Russian propaganda there is in the American media.

“Perhaps it is time for our members of Congress to hold hearings on Russian propaganda and how it is being used to foment social chaos in the United States,” she added.

Who is Laura Loomer?

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Loomer has an audience of 2 million people. According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, she is listened to by Donald Trump and has access to the Oval Office. She previously wrote that Ukraine is “full of Nazi sympathizers” and that President Volodymyr Zelensky is a “jihadist sympathizer”.

Recently, she radically changed her position and stated that she wants to “find evidence of the propaganda that Russia has been feeding her for years.” Yarysh writes that the reason for this was a conflict with the pro-Russian part of MAGA and a trip by the editor of her podcast to Kyiv and Odessa during the Russian shelling.

After announcing Loomerʼs trip to Ukraine, Russian propagandists urged her to "first delete old posts, and then change your shoes". Loomer responded that she had "lived in a media bubble", had fallen under the influence of Russian propaganda, and now wanted to see Ukraine with her own eyes.

During the visit, Loomer was shown footage from Buchi, and then she stated that she had been “lied to for years”. After seeing photos of Ukrainian fighters who had “swastikas burned onto their foreheads by the Russians”, she asked, “So who are the Nazis then?” and added that “it’s not Ukraine and Zelensky who are justifying the jihadists… but Russia and Putin,” so now she “has a responsibility to correct her words”.

The bloggerʼs posts about Russian crimes have already garnered over 1.5 million views in the first day. Loomer says she wants to "show millions of Trump supporters how cruel Russia is" and explain "why the US could be the next target if we [Americans] donʼt wake up".

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