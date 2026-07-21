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Ukraine will receive approximately $690 million from the IMF in the coming days

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

Ukraine will receive approximately $690 million from the International Monetary Fund in the coming days.

This was reported by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

According to Koretsky, the IMFʼs Board of Executive Directors has completed the first review of the new program for Ukraine under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The Board also agreed on new deadlines for implementing the programʼs reforms.

Ukraine had met all the criteria required to receive the funds by the end of March. Once the funds are transferred, the total amount of assistance under the EFF will be approximately $2.2 billion.

The EFF is a loan program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at supporting countries with significant balance of payments problems.

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