Ukraine will receive approximately $690 million from the IMF in the coming days

Ukraine will receive approximately $690 million from the International Monetary Fund in the coming days.

This was reported by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

According to Koretsky, the IMFʼs Board of Executive Directors has completed the first review of the new program for Ukraine under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The Board also agreed on new deadlines for implementing the programʼs reforms.

Ukraine had met all the criteria required to receive the funds by the end of March. Once the funds are transferred, the total amount of assistance under the EFF will be approximately $2.2 billion.

The EFF is a loan program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at supporting countries with significant balance of payments problems.

At the end of February 2026, the IMF Board of Directors approved a new four-year extended financing program for Ukraine for $8.1 billion. However, a number of conditions were imposed on Ukraine for further financing under the program, including the adoption of four tax bills.

In June, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that the International Monetary Fund and Ukraine had agreed on the next tranche of a loan of almost $700 million, although Kyiv had not fulfilled the condition of the program — it had not adopted a law on a tax on international parcels.

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