Actress Brenda Fricker, the “lady with the pigeons” from the movie “Home Alone 2”, has died at the age of 81

Irish actress Brenda Fricker, who won an Oscar in 1990 and starred in the films Home Alone 2 and the television series My Left Foot, has died at the age of 81.

The BBC writes about this.

The actressʼs death was announced by her manager, Phil Belfield. He did not specify the cause of Frickerʼs death.

The actress was born in Dublin. She began acting in films in the 1960s in Ireland. Fricker made history when she became the first Irish actress to win an Academy Award in 1990, beating Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Anjelica Huston. She played Daniel Day-Lewisʼ mother in the film My Left Foot.

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She was also remembered for her role as the "lady with the pigeons", whom Kevin befriended in the movie "Home Alone 2".

Fricker claimed that she would have had a better career if it hadnʼt been for her Oscar success. She called the award a curse, as she was ignored in many projects and in the theater after that.

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