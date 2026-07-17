Fines up to UAH 25 500: The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a large-scale language reform

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a bill that provides for a large-scale language reform. In particular, fines of up to UAH 25 500 for violation of language legislation.

This is stated in the bill card No. 15412.

The document provides for amendments to 22 laws. In particular, the bill proposes to increase fines for violating language legislation. For the first violation, a warning or a fine from UAH 6 800 to UAH 17 000, and for a repeat violation within a year, from UAH 20 400 to UAH 25 500.

It is also proposed to expand the list of people who are required to speak the state language and use it at work. This could include, in particular, MPs, heads of state scientific and cultural institutions, private executors, arbitration managers, and auditors.

In addition, the bill may prohibit the use of the Russian language in extracurricular educational institutions (clubs, sections), as well as publicly performing songs, showing films, videos, and music videos in Russian.

The law also stipulates that text in a foreign language on signs and information panels should not be larger than the text in Ukrainian. In addition, sellers of computer programs will be required to inform buyers that a certain product does not have an interface in Ukrainian.

The bill is currently pending in parliament. In order for it to become effective, it must be voted on by MPs and then signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In 2025, the number of people in Ukraine who believe it is unnecessary to study Russian in schools increased from 52% to 58%. At the same time, the share of those who believe that Russian should be taught to children decreased to 38%.

In June of this year, Zelensky signed a law that excluded the Russian language from the protection of the European Charter of Languages in Ukraine. Since then, Russian in Ukraine is no longer considered a language that the state is obliged to support and protect.

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