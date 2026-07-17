Air quality in the US has deteriorated significantly just days before the World Cup. It has been compared to “smoking 10 cigarettes a day”

Air quality in New York and several other major US cities has deteriorated sharply due to wildfires in Canada. New Jersey is set to host the World Cup final on Sunday, but residents are advised to stay indoors for now.

This is reported by The Telegraph.

Poor air quality in the United States has been compared to “smoking 10 cigarettes a day”. According to pollution expert Michael Petroni, in several cities across the country, even three hours of outdoor exposure is now equivalent to smoking two and a half cigarettes.

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The air quality index has fluctuated in the 151-200 range in recent days, well above the 0-50 range that the New York City Department of Environmental Protection classifies as “good”. This index measures the level of pollution and toxins in the air.

As wildfires rage across Canada, soccer fans and teams are worried about the final match. One of the local soccer games this week was moved to Chicago due to air pollution, The Telegraph reports.

The stadium in New Jersey, where the final between Argentina and Spain is scheduled to take place, is open. There are currently no concerns about the final being postponed. Air quality is expected to improve by the weekend, with rain forecast for Saturday to help disperse the smoke.

In Canada, more than 800 wildfires have caused massive smoke in various cities across the country, and smoke has also spread to American states. Currently, almost 111 fires are considered out of control. Smoke from wildfires can linger in the air for weeks and is much more toxic than polluted air.

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