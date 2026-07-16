In the US, military personnel over the age of 30 will be tested for testosterone levels. However, womenʼs hormones will not be tested

In the US, military personnel over the age of 30 will be tested annually for sufficient testosterone levels. At the same time, womenʼs hormones will not be tested.

The BBC writes about this.

According to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the program is intended to help ensure that service members have “adequate testosterone levels to be at their peak performance”. Those found to be deficient will be offered voluntary hormone replacement therapy.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell clarified that the mandatory test will be conducted during the annual medical examination of military personnel over the age of 30. Younger military personnel will be able to undergo the examination voluntarily.

When asked whether the program would extend to women, specifically whether they would be able to be screened for estrogen-based therapy before menopause, the Pentagon said it had nothing to add to Hegseth and Parnellʼs statements.

Testosterone and estrogen are sex hormones. Testosterone levels in men usually begin to naturally decline after age 30, which can lead to loss of muscle mass, decreased sex drive, and energy levels.

In women during the transition period before menopause, estrogen levels begin to fluctuate and then decrease, which can cause hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood swings, and other symptoms.

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