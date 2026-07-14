The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and mobilization for another three months

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days — for the 20th time.

This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

313 MPs voted for martial law, 311 for mobilization. They will last until October 31.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions (for example, from August 2025, men can travel only up to the age of 23, up from 18 before).

Men aged 25–60 can be mobilized for service if they have no legal grounds for deferment or are not excluded from military registration.

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