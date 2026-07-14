“Brick by brick.” The US Secretary of State Rubio vows to dismantle the International Criminal Court, calls on other countries to do the same

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Donald Trumpʼs administration intends to "eliminate" the International Criminal Court (ICC), and called on other countries to join in.

CNN writes about this.

"Using every tool at our governmentʼs disposal, and working with every ally willing to act with us, we will dismantle the ISS — brick by brick, if necessary," Rubio said.

He accused ICC of waging war against the United States "not with bullets or missiles," but "by the force of so-called international law".

As CNN notes, Rubio has recently launched a massive campaign aimed at diplomatically isolating the ICC, which he says is “supported and controlled by a powerful network of left-wing NGOs, self-righteous globalists, and hostile third-world governments united by their hostility to the United States”.

The US not only calls on countries to refuse to recognize the courtʼs jurisdiction, but also warns that states that continue to support the court and at the same time receive American assistance may face increased scrutiny and review of cooperation.

“Countries that refuse to reject the false authority of ICC while relying on US assistance are likely to come under increased scrutiny,” a US State Department spokesman said.

According to him, possible pressure tools include entry bans, visa cancellations, and increased sanctions.

Senior US officials, including the Secretary of State, his deputy, and US ambassadors, are already conducting diplomatic negotiations to persuade states parties to the Rome Statute to withdraw from ICC and cease financial support for the court.

The Trump administrationʼs dissatisfaction with the ICCʼs work dates back to his first term as president, when the court attempted to investigate alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan. The second Trump administration imposed sanctions on ICC officials in February 2025 for attempting to investigate US and Israeli actions.

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