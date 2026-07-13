“Get out of here and go back to Ukraine.” In Poland, a man insulted Ukrainian teenagers on a bus — he has already been detained

In Poland, an unknown man verbally abused Ukrainian teenagers and aggressively demanded that they return to Ukraine.

The incident occurred on a bus in the Polish city of Bielsko-Biala. A 12-year-old Ukrainian girl filmed an adult man swearing at her and other teenagers.

In the video, a Pole can be heard calling the girls “Ukrainian b*tches”.

“We’ll kick you out of here soon,” the man told the children.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the incident.

“The ʼhero’ on the Polish bus verbally ʼfought’ with children and women. It doesn’t take much intelligence or courage to do that,” he wrote.

Sybiha said that, upon learning about the incident, the Ukrainian side turned to Polish law enforcement officers with a request "for an appropriate response to the manʼs inadequate behavior and humiliation of the dignity of Ukrainians on the basis of nationality".

Polish police later said they had located and detained the man. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwiński said such crimes will not go unpunished.