Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani dies

The former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, has died at the age of 74.

This was announced by the Emirʼs Divan, the highest government body in Qatar, Reuters reports.

Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013. During that time, the country became one of the most influential players in the region. Sheikh Hamad raised Qatarʼs international profile through the development of the Al Jazeera television channel.

Also, during his reign, the country received the right to host the 2022 World Cup — a decision made by FIFA in 2010. The tournament itself took place after his abdication.

In 2013, he handed over power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, who currently leads the country. This is a rare case of a hereditary ruler of a Gulf Arab monarchy voluntarily abdicating the throne.

Hamad himself came to power in 1995 after a bloodless coup that ousted his father. After the transfer of power, he retained significant influence in the country.

Qatar, with a population of over 2.5 million people, is the worldʼs largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, a major investment hub and an important diplomatic mediator in the Middle East.

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