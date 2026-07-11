The United States and Canada will open an international bridge between the two countries at the end of the month

President Donald Trump reported that an international bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Detroit, Michigan, USA, will open on July 27.

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

“I managed to get a MUCH BETTER DEAL for America... The previous deal was unacceptable to me! The new deal is wonderful and fair. Thank you and congratulations to the Canadian government. May this wonderful new facility bring us both many years of success,” he wrote.

Donald J. Trump / TruthSocial

In February, Trump tweeted that he would not allow the bridge to open. He said that former US President Barack Obama allowed Canada to build the bridge virtually without American materials, including steel, bypassing the Buy American program.

He also mentioned tariffs on American dairy products and that Canada does not stock US beverages. He then said that until the US receives compensation from Canada, Washington will not allow the facility to be built. Trump then said that US and Canadian representatives would begin talks on the issue.

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