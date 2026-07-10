Media: Turkey could sell Russian S-400 systems to one of the Persian Gulf countries so that the US would lift sanctions on it

Turkey could sell the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems it purchased from Russia to one of the Persian Gulf countries. All in order for the US to lift sanctions and return the country to the F-35 fighter jet program.

This is reported by the Turkish publication Hürriyet, citing its own sources.

According to them, the sale agreement has already been concluded, and it may be officially announced today, July 10. The publication names the United Arab Emirates or Qatar as possible buyers. The day before, the parties allegedly worked on the last controversial issues, which were resolved by midnight.

The topic of the S-400 became relevant again after US President Donald Trumpʼs statements about the possible lifting of sanctions that Washington imposed against Turkey after the purchase of Russian complexes.

However, to lift US sanctions, as Hürriyet writes, Turkey must permanently decommission the S-400, transfer ownership to a third party, and guarantee that it will not develop similar military-technical cooperation with Russia in the future.

According to media reports, in addition to the lifting of sanctions, this deal will also give Ankara engines for KAAN fighters and the opportunity to apply for the purchase of American F-35 fighters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a comment to Russian media, stated that Russia had contacted Turkey regarding the S-400. However, he did not answer whether Turkey had contacted Russia specifically regarding the resale of the systems, and called the topic "ultrasensitive".

At the same time, there have been no official statements from the Turkish government, the US or potential buyers about the sale of the complexes so far. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, answering questions about the future of the S-400, only said: "Continue to monitor us."

What preceded

In 2017, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to purchase two S-400 divisions worth approximately $2.5 billion. Ankara explained the decision by the need to strengthen its own air defense system after failed negotiations with the United States on the purchase of American Patriots.

The first elements of the S-400 systems began arriving in Turkey in July 2019. This provoked a sharp reaction from the US and NATO, which stated that the Russian system was incompatible with Alliance standards — they said that the weapons were designed to destroy American and allied aircraft.

For this reason, the US stopped supplying F-35 fighters to Turkey, and in December 2020 imposed sanctions against the Turkish Defense Industry Authority and its leadership.

Since then, the S-400s have not actually been used on combat duty. Turkey has repeatedly stated that it will not abandon the systems, but, according to journalists, they have mostly been stored in warehouses and have not been fully put into operation.

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