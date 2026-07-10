In the US, a Florida airport has been renamed after Trump. This is the first such case in the country

Palm Beach International Airport in the US state of Florida has been officially renamed after US President Donald Trump, marking the first time an airport in the US has been named after a sitting president.

CNBC writes about this.

The facility will officially be known as President Donald J. Trump International Airport on July 9. The airport said it will update signage, branding, and public relations materials in phases. The name change cost $5.5 million: $2.75 million was provided by the state, with the remainder coming from the operating budget and the local airport departmentʼs capital improvement program.

The airportʼs location identifier will also be changed from PBI to DJT. The change in the International Air Transport Association code is scheduled for August 18. The airport is located near Trumpʼs Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, and the US president flies from there quite often.

Trump himself has said that the airport will be one of the “greatest and most spectacular in the world”. His son, Eric Trump, said that the private jet Trump Force One was the first plane to land at the airport after the renaming.

Since Trump returned to the White House, a number of facilities and initiatives have been named or are planned to be named after him. Among them are buildings in Washington, a class of US Navy warships, a visa program for wealthy foreigners, a government website for selling prescription drugs, and federal savings accounts for children.

In May, a US federal court blocked the renaming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Trumpʼs honor.

Historians note that in the United States, facilities are usually named after presidents after their political careers have ended; such decisions are usually nationwide and approved by Congress.

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