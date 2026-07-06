Reuters: Donald Trump called FIFA president to overturn red card of American footballer — he was allowed into the match

US President Donald Trump has personally asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to suspend the suspension of American football player Folarin Balogun.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Balogun was shown a red card for stepping on an opponentʼs ankle in a match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. USA coach Mauricio Pochettino said the incident did not merit a red card.

After defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, the USA advanced to the round of 16, where they will face Belgium. According to the rules, Balogun would not have been able to participate in that match — a red card automatically means suspension for the next match.

However, after the incident, according to Reuters sources, Trump called Infantino and asked FIFA to reconsider the decision to suspend the player. In the end, FIFA allowed Balogun to play, but did not cancel the red card itself — only suspended the punishment. If Balogun commits a similar violation again within a year, FIFA will immediately apply the punishment.

Trump thanked FIFA for the decision on Truth Social, calling it "righting a great injustice".

Meanwhile, the Royal Belgian Football Association said it was "shocked" by FIFAʼs decision, which it said was contrary to FIFAʼs disciplinary code and World Cup regulations.

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