Heat disrupts Independence Day celebrations in the US — parades, concerts and fireworks canceled

Due to record heat, a number of American cities have canceled or postponed celebrations for the US Independence Day on July 4.

Reuters writes about this.

The biggest changes were made to the festive program in Washington. Due to temperatures reaching +38 °C, and a predicted heat index of +46 °C, organizers canceled the traditional Independence Day parade.

The "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall, the main event organized by the administration of President Donald Trump as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, was also temporarily closed.

In Philadelphia, authorities canceled the Independence Day parade, the cityʼs main event. And in the states of New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts, there will be no local parades or fireworks.

More than 185 million Americans — more than half the countryʼs population — are under dangerous heat warnings, according to the National Weather Service. The cause is a so-called heat dome, a powerful area of high pressure that traps hot air and increases humidity.

The abnormal heat has also put a strain on the power grid. In New York City, nearly 17 000 people were left without power on the evening of July 3, and energy companies have urged residents to conserve electricity.