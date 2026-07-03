A car carrying local administration employees was blown up by a mine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

This morning, a car carrying local administration employees was blown up by a mine in the center of the city of Rylsk, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Governor of the Kursk region Alexander Khinshtein.

The explosive device was triggered remotely. As a result of the explosion, the head of the Rylsky district Vladimir Kovalchuk was injured — he suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds.

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The car was driven by Sergei Besedin, the director of the economic services department. He has injuries to his abdomen and thigh — he is undergoing surgery. Later, he and Kovalchuk will be transferred to the Kursk Regional Hospital.

In addition, the head of the cultural department and a specialist from the Civil Defense and Emergency Situations Department were standing near the building during the explosion. They were also injured. Sappers are working at the scene of the incident.