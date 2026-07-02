The government exempted from inspections a company whose property was damaged by Russian attacks

The government has exempted property of Ukrainian enterprises affected by Russian shelling from inspections. This should speed up reconstruction work.
This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
From now on, inspections will not be conducted on real estate that:
- destroyed or damaged as a result of hostilities;
- located in areas of active or possible hostilities or in temporarily occupied territories;
- is located on risky agricultural lands or territories contaminated or likely contaminated with explosive objects.
According to Svyrydenko, this way, businesses will be able to focus on restoring facilities, rather than on undergoing control procedures.
At the same time, state control is maintained where it concerns the life and health of people, environmental protection, state security, and fulfillment of international obligations.
The Prime Minister also added that other programs to support businesses affected by the shelling are currently ongoing, including:
- a new program of affordable lending for the restoration of enterprises up to UAH 150 million at 0.1% in the first two years — within the framework of the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%";
- insurance premium compensation of up to UAH 3 million for all regions and compensation for losses of up to UAH 30 million for frontline regions;
- grants for recovery for manufacturing enterprises up to UAH 16 million;
- compensation of part of the salary and social security contributions to preserve jobs after shelling within the framework of the "Stronghold" program.
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