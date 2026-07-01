Ukraine received almost $600 million in social payments. To which categories of people will the funds be directed

As part of the SPIRIT project, jointly implemented with the World Bank, Ukraine received almost $600 million for social payments for vulnerable categories of citizens.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The funds were provided by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development after Ukraine and the bank signed an $860 million loan agreement. Of this, $300 million was provided through a loan backed by Japanese guarantees and another $298.75 million through a loan from the UK government.

Social benefits will be paid to 18 categories of vulnerable citizens, including families with seriously ill children, orphans (who are in family-type orphanages or in foster families), people with disabilities, large families, as well as to pay for the “municipal nanny” service. The funds will also be directed to assistance for caring for a child up to one year old, to “eNursery” and other social support programs (not related to the war).

The SPIRIT project will operate in 2026-2030. The total volume of the project is $880 million. In addition to social payments, the funds will be used to modernize IT infrastructure, train social workers, and develop social services at the community level.

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