The US Supreme Court blocks Trumpʼs executive order restricting birthright citizenship

The US Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trumpʼs executive order restricting birthright citizenship.

The Associated Press writes about this.

The justices cited the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the country. This rule is known as the “right of the land”.

The courtʼs ruling states that everyone born in the United States, with some exceptions, is considered a citizen of the country. The court emphasized that this is a principle that has been in effect for decades.

The day before, a lower federal court in New Hampshire declared Trumpʼs order illegal and overturned it. The Presidentʼs Administration then appealed, but the Supreme Court upheld the decision.

Trumpʼs initiative provided that children born in the United States to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily would not receive automatic citizenship.

"Land law" also operates in a number of countries in North and South America, including Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

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