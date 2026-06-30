It accelerates to 340 kmph and costs up to $2000. “Vyriy” and NOCTIS presented the new ZIRKA interceptor drone

Ukrainian defense companies “Vyriy Industries” and NOCTIS presented a new ZIRKA interceptor drone, designed to combat strike drones, in particular "Shaheds".

This was reported by the press service of “Vyriy Industries”.

The interceptor was developed by NOCTIS with investment support and expertise from “Vyriy Industries”. The development was based on real combat experience, in particular, from the anti-”Shahed” battalion “Darknode”.

The ZIRKA drone is capable of automatically detecting, tracking, and destroying high-speed Russian drones. It can reach speeds of over 340 kmph, operate at altitudes of up to 6 kilometers and within a radius of up to 30 kilometers from the launch point, and stay in the air for up to 20 minutes.

The cost of one interceptor is up to $2000, which, according to the developers, is the lowest price among interceptors with an automatic detection and homing system.

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The project was developed by a team of engineers and programmers with practical experience in countering air threats. NOCTIS is responsible for interception technologies, software and automation. At the same time, “Vyriy Industries” supports the development of the platform as an investor and partner with expertise in scaling production.

“We know what a properly scaled defense company looks like. That is why we invest and share expertise. Because the Ukrainian market needs more strong teams. The more such teams and high-quality products, the higher the chances of winning this technological race,” says the CEO of “Vyriy Industries” Oleksiy Babenko.

The next stage of the platformʼs development will be ZIRKA 2.0. According to NOCTIS Development Director Oleksiy Komlichenko, the updated version will provide for automatic deployment of the interceptor into the target detection zone and enhanced thermal imaging optics, which will allow machine vision to detect enemy drones at a distance of 2 km.

The new version will also integrate improved detection and guidance algorithms, additional communication solutions, and a system for automatically detonating the warhead near the target. This will make the interception process as autonomous and safe as possible for combat crews.

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