Almost 90% of Russian missiles and drones contain components from Japan

Japanese-made components are found in approximately 90% of Russian cruise and ballistic missiles and drones used by the Russian Federation to strike Ukraine.

This was stated in a comment to Kyodo News by the Ukrainian Presidentʼs Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasyuk.

He noted that these were mostly civilian consumer electronic components that could have entered Russia bypassing export restrictions through third countries and been used for military purposes. He therefore called on Japan to tighten control over the export of such goods.

Internal Ukrainian government documents provided to Kyodo News by a presidential envoy indicate that the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile used electronic components manufactured by major Japanese semiconductor and electronics manufacturers.

The agency writes that of the 13 Japanese companies named, five were unable to confirm the origin of the components due to “limited information”. One company suggested that its products could have been repurposed, and another said that the found component belonged to another company. The remaining six manufacturers did not provide comments.

According to Vlasyuk, most of the components found in Russian weapons are civilian electronic parts that are freely sold on the Japanese market, making it difficult to control their end use.