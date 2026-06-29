Ukrainian and Polish doctors performed surgery on a child before birth — in the womb

In Lviv, Ukrainian and Polish doctors performed a complex intrauterine surgery at the 16th week of pregnancy to save a child with a severe congenital defect of the urinary system.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center.

During a routine ultrasound, doctors discovered a life-threatening pathology in the child. The only chance to save his life was an urgent operation, which was performed by pediatric surgeon Halyna Kurylo together with Professor Przemysław Kosiński of the Medical University of Warsaw.

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Due to the almost complete absence of amniotic fluid, immediate action was necessary. Under ultrasound control, doctors installed a special stent in the fetus, which restored the functioning of the urinary system. This eliminated the threat and created conditions for the childʼs further development.

The pregnant woman is currently under the care of a team of doctors until delivery. After birth, the baby will need further treatment for the birth defect.