In Sumy, a company supplied Russians with equipment for nuclear power plants, bypassing sanctions

A company in Sumy was supplying equipment to Russian nuclear power plants in violation of sanctions. Police have charged one of the companyʼs executives.

The National Police of Ukraine writes about this.

According to the investigation, until February 24, 2022, this enterprise cooperated with Russian companies. However, after the start of the full-scale war, cooperation became impossible. Despite this, Russian customers continued to want to receive the equipment that had been previously agreed upon.

Investigators claim that in order to circumvent sanctions, another Ukrainian enterprise and two Turkish companies were involved in the supply. Through them, equipment worth almost UAH 5 million was supplied to Russia. The Russians used it for the Leningrad, Rostov, Balakovo, and Kola nuclear power plants.

The police have already identified the companyʼs employees who were negotiating with the Russian Federation. Law enforcement officers have also seized equipment and documents confirming cooperation with Russia, and have also seized the companyʼs real estate worth over UAH 13 million.

One of the leaders was informed of suspicion of collaboration with the Russian Federation. He faces up to five years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of 10 to 15 years and confiscation of property.

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