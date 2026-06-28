Commander of the 154th Motorized Rifle Brigade Vladimir Kononnikov was found dead. He had a gunshot wound (UPD)

On Sunday, June 28, the commander of the 154th separate mechanized brigade, Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, was found without signs of life.

This was reported by the operational command (OC) "South".

The circumstances of the colonelʼs death are still unknown. Law enforcement officers are conducting investigative actions, and an internal investigation has been ordered.

The command noted that, initially, no signs of violence were detected.

"Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov was an officer devoted to Ukraine and the military cause, a responsible commander who cared about the personnel and needs of his military team," the OC “South” wrote, adding that they comprehensively support the work of law enforcement agencies.

UPD at 23:00: Later, the Zaporizhzhia regional police reported that the commander of one of the military units was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The incident was classified as premeditated murder. This classification allows investigators to check all possible versions, including suicide or accident. Investigative actions are ongoing under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office for Defense of the Eastern region.

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