Ukraine has for the first time recovered cryptocurrency from hackers and transferred it to the state. It is about more than UAH 372 million

For the first time in history, Ukraine has recovered cryptocurrency from hackers and transferred it to the state — over UAH 372 million was directed to the ARMA administration.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko writes about this.

This concerns 8.3 million USDT of digital assets that were on the crypto wallets of a member of an international hacking group. Investigators claim that cybercriminals attacked people and companies in European countries and the United States. They then demanded ransoms for confidential information. The funds were legalized in Ukraine — they bought real estate, cars and other property.

Estimated losses are over $100 million. During the investigation, four members of the hacker group were detained (including the organizer) — all are in custody.

It was also possible to seize assets worth over $11.1 million — houses, apartments, cars, $1 million, and virtual assets worth over $8.3 million.

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