Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 67 collaborators and organizations — they work for Russia in the temporarily occupied territories

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees and imposed sanctions against 67 collaborators and organizations involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children and working for Russia in the temporarily occupied territories. Zelensky also extended sanctions against companies and their owners involved in the Russian military-industrial complex.

This is stated in Decrees No. 501/2026 and No. 502/2026.

Sanctions were imposed against ministers, deputies, and judges who operate in the temporarily occupied territories, including kindergarten director Raisa Prylipko, who kidnapped children from the Donetsk region and transported them to Russia. Also on the list is Mykola Andros, who became the head of a hospital during the occupation of Melitopol and equipped it for Russian troops.

Also under restrictions are Olha Baranovska, who headed Velyki Lepetykhy (Kherson region), and Svitlana Yastremska, who headed the "Department of Labor and Social Policy" in the Kherson region during the occupation.

"Also — the head of the agricultural company "Mir" Ivan Dotsenko, who called on business representatives and farmers of the Kherson region to serve the enemy, and the enterprise "Soyuzmetalservice", which ensures the operation of metallurgical, coke-chemical, and coal enterprises of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions illegally seized by the occupiers," they wrote in the statement.

Ukraine also extended sanctions against companies and their founders that manufacture and modernize firearms, produce drones, and provide meteorological and information-technical support for Russian aviation ("Spets Hydro Service", "Technologies of Automation and Programming", "Trading House", and "Main Center for Information Technologies and Meteorological Aviation Services of the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring").

Ukraine will share all information with international partners to synchronize sanctions in different jurisdictions.

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