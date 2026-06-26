Donkey from “Shrek” will be made into a separate film. The release date is already known

Donkey, the talkative and overly emotional hero of the Shrek cartoon series, will become the main character of a separate film. Universal and DreamWorks have scheduled the premiere of the spinoff for June 30, 2028.

This is reported by Variety.

The new film will be called Donkey. It will tell the origin story of the iconic character from the cartoon Shrek.

DreamWorks

Donkey will be voiced by famous American actor Eddie Murphy. The film will be directed by Charlie Bean , known for his work on the Lego Ninjago movie and the film adaptation of the cartoon Lady and the Tramp.

Rebecca Huntley, who created the animated films Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Bad Boys, will produce. Matt Flynn, who worked on The Wild Robot, Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish, and The Bad Boys 2, will co-direct.

In parallel, Universal and DreamWorks are also preparing a sequel to the main story of "Shrek." A year before the release of "Donkey," in the summer of 2027, the film "Shrek 5" will be released in theaters.

Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey) and Cameron Diaz (Fiona) will return to their roles, with Zendaya joining the cast. Shrek 5 will be directed by franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dorn.