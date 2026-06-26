Former producer of the American TV channel ABC Maksym Oseredchuk died at the front

Ukrainian soldier and former producer of the American TV channel ABC News Maksym Oseredchuk died at the front.

This was reported by the editorial office of ABC News.

Maksym joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a few months ago. He served in the 34th Separate Marine Brigade. The soldier was killed in a Russian drone attack on June 25.

The man was 30 years old. He is survived by his wife and 9-month-old daughter.

Maksym Oseredchuk joined the ABC News team in February 2022. He accompanied the channelʼs correspondents throughout Ukraine, including on the front lines, and was responsible for their safety while working.

"During the most difficult times, when his country was under attack, Max quickly became a beloved and integral member of the ABC News team, reporting from the epicenter of one of the most devastating wars in modern history," the channelʼs editorial team said.

“His knowledge of the roads, especially in the most dangerous areas of eastern Ukraine, as well as his sense of humor and calm demeanor made him an indispensable part of any successful mission,” ABC News recalled Maksym.

After Maxim left ABC News, he worked as a fixer and driver for the New York Times, often visiting the most dangerous areas on the front lines.

Despite working in a new editorial office and later serving in the military, Maksym maintained contact with his colleagues at ABC News: "He shared his stories and inquired about the fate of friends scattered around the world, always with kindness, warmth, and his characteristic sense of humor."