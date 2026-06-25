Next year, the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine will be held in Estonia

In 2027, the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) will be held in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn.

This was written by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

He assured that next year the partners will "build on the momentum" gained in Gdansk and turn commitments into results.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference is taking place in Gdansk from June 25 to 26. This is the fourth annual conference, following previous ones in London, Berlin, and Rome. The event aims to strengthen international support for Ukraineʼs reconstruction and attract new investments.

The Ukrainian delegation in Gdansk is headed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, although President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to be there. This happened due to a diplomatic conflict between Ukraine and Poland: President Zelensky awarded the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary title "named after the Heroes of UPA", and Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped it of the Order of the White Eagle, Polandʼs highest state award.

Nawrocki is also not participating in the conference. The countryʼs government explained this by the "format of the event" — the conference is organized by the executive authorities.

Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak

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