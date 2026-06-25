The US Treasury Department has released 7 Russians from sanctions. Who are they

The US Treasury Department has removed seven Russian citizens, two Russian vessels, and two Turkish companies from its sanctions lists.

This is stated in a statement by the US Treasury Department.

The decision was made regarding the lists of special categories of citizens and prohibited persons (SDN) — such sanctions include the freezing of any assets, isolation from the dollar system, and a ban on doing business.

Among those whose sanctions were lifted:

Ivan Potanin — the son of oligarch Vladimir Potanin, the head of the “Interros” holding and president of Norilsk Nickel;

Herman Bilous — the Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC JSCB "Novikombank";

Iryna Kremleva — a member of the Board of PJSC Bank "FC Vidkryttia";

Mikhail Klyukin — a member of the board of PJSC “Sovcombank”.

Viktor Nikolayev — a member of the Board of PJSC Bank “FC Vidkryttia”;

Nadiya Cherkasova — a member of the board of PJSC Bank “FC Vidkryttia”;

Maxim Smirnov — a citizen of the Russian Federation.

In addition, two Russian vessels, the Gennady Yegorov and the Vyacheslav Arshinov, as well as two Turkish companies, the elevator manufacturer IDA Asansor, which is accused of circumventing sanctions and supplying goods to the Russian arms industry, and the company “Dein Danismanlik Pazarlama ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi”, were excluded from the sanctions.

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