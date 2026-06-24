Elon Musk is no longer a trillionaire — SpaceX and Tesla shares fell

American entrepreneur Elon Musk lost his status as a dollar trillionaire as SpaceX and Tesla shares fell.

Business Insider writes about this.

Analysts from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index now estimate his net worth at $957 billion. Thatʼs because SpaceX shares have lost more than 30% of their value in the past week — from $225 per share on June 16 to about $156 at the close of trading on June 24. At the same time, Tesla shares have also fallen in value.

The companyʼs financial performance has added pressure to the stock. SpaceX ended 2025 with a loss of $4.9 billion. At the same time, its AI division spent $12.7 billion on capital investments during the year.

Against this background, some analysts began to question the companyʼs high market valuation and its ambitious plans — from creating data centers in space to sending people to Mars.

Despite this, SpaceX remains Muskʼs main asset. According to Bloomberg, his stake in the company is valued at $744 billion and accounts for almost 80% of the businessmanʼs fortune. If SpaceX shares start to rise again, Musk could quickly regain his trillionaire status.

On June 12, it became known that Musk became a trillionaire after SpaceX went public. At that time, the companyʼs market value exceeded $2 trillion, and investors actively bought up shares amid high expectations for the companyʼs future projects.

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