EU and Taliban representatives meet for the first time in Brussels

A delegation of the Afghan Taliban met for the first time in Brussels with representatives of the European Union on June 23.

Reuters and Euronews write about this.

Human rights activists condemned the meeting and called it an "attempt to legitimize Islamists", but the EU called it a step to simplify the "repatriation" procedure for people who have been denied asylum.

Amnesty International activist protest in front of the European Commission building. Getty Images / «Babel'»

A European Commission spokesman said the meeting was attended by representatives of the European Commission and 15 EU member states. The UN noted that the meeting could have dangerous consequences: Afghans would be deported from the EU to their homeland, where they could be persecuted by the Taliban.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sweden, one of the EU countries with the largest Afghan population. The European Commission said it discussed how to return illegal Afghan migrants "who have committed serious crimes or pose a security threat".

The invitation for the "Taliban", which Euronews journalists reviewed, only reported on "Afghan citizens who do not have the right to be in the EU", without mentioning criminal acts.

According to Eurostat, of the 14 270 Afghan citizens who were supposed to leave the EU in the first nine months of 2025, only 340 people were deported — just 2%.