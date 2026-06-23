Leader of unrecognized South Ossetia steps down to become Putin advisor

The leader of unrecognized South Ossetia, Alan Gagloyev, has announced his resignation. He will now work as an advisor to Putin.

Reuters reports this.

His resignation has already been approved by the parliament of unrecognized South Ossetia. Prime Minister Marat Kambolov will serve as acting head of the region until early elections are held.

Marat Kambolov is a native of North Ossetia. He served as Deputy Minister of Education in the Russian government, and from 2021 to 2025 was Vice President of the Kurchatov Institute.

Gagloyev said that in his new position he will work on implementing the agreement between unrecognized South Ossetia and Russia, which was signed last year. According to him, the document should bring closer the "cherished dream" of the regionʼs accession to Russia.

Alan Gagloev has led the region since 2022. During his tenure, South Ossetia deepened cooperation with Russia, particularly in the economic and security spheres.