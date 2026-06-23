Leader of unrecognized South Ossetia steps down to become Putin advisor

The leader of unrecognized South Ossetia, Alan Gagloyev, has announced his resignation. He will now work as an advisor to Putin.
Reuters reports this.
His resignation has already been approved by the parliament of unrecognized South Ossetia. Prime Minister Marat Kambolov will serve as acting head of the region until early elections are held.
Marat Kambolov is a native of North Ossetia. He served as Deputy Minister of Education in the Russian government, and from 2021 to 2025 was Vice President of the Kurchatov Institute.
Gagloyev said that in his new position he will work on implementing the agreement between unrecognized South Ossetia and Russia, which was signed last year. According to him, the document should bring closer the "cherished dream" of the regionʼs accession to Russia.
Alan Gagloev has led the region since 2022. During his tenure, South Ossetia deepened cooperation with Russia, particularly in the economic and security spheres.
South Ossetia, Abkhazia and Russia
South Ossetia and Abkhazia were part of the Georgian SSR as autonomous territories before the collapse of the USSR. In 1992, Abkhazia declared its independence from Georgia. After that, fighting broke out between Georgian units and separatists, who were supported by Russia.
In 1993, the war ended with Georgiaʼs defeat, effectively leaving the region beyond its control. South Ossetia also moved towards secession, leading to armed clashes with Georgian forces trying to maintain control of the territory.
In 2008, during the war between Russia and Georgia, Moscow took control of key parts of these regions and recognized their independence after the fighting ended. Since then, Abkhazia and South Ossetia have existed as self-proclaimed states under significant Russian influence. Most countries in the world do not recognize them.
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