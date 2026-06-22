Europe already has its first heat-related deaths, with temperatures exceeding +40 °C. What to expect from Ukraine

The first deaths due to heat were recorded in Europe — a woman and two men died on Sunday in their homes in the suburbs of Bordeaux (France).

Reuters and RFI write about this.

Bordeaux is one of 49 French departments that have been put on a red alert for extreme heat, with temperatures expected to reach 43°C in the coming days. Another 40 departments are on an orange alert, level 2, according to The Guardian.

More than 800 schools across France were closed on Monday due to the heat, while another 1 800 postponed classes so students could go home early. One in ten regional trains in the Paris area were canceled due to concerns about the condition of rolling stock and tracks.

French weather forecasters say the current heatwave could be as severe as the one that killed nearly 15 000 people in France in August 2003.

In Spain, the state meteorological service “Aemet” has issued a red alert for the Basque Country, located in the countryʼs usually cooler north. In some areas, temperatures are expected to reach 44°C. The heat in Madrid has forced the cancellation of an outdoor screening of the World Cup match between Spain and Saudi Arabia.

In Germany, organizers suspended the final of the Berlin Open tennis tournament and evacuated everyone from the venue due to severe thunderstorms, as temperatures in the German capital exceeded +30°C over the weekend.

Abnormal heat is also predicted in Belgium, where temperatures already exceeded +30°C on Sunday. Forecasters say it will be “the hottest on record”. Some peak-hour trains have already been canceled to limit the risk of breakdowns.

In the UK, the National Weather Service has issued an "extreme heat" warning for much of southern England and parts of Wales from Monday to Thursday, predicting temperatures of 38°C. The current daily record for June is 35.6°C, which was set in 1976.

Weather in Ukraine

According to the forecast of the “Ukrhydrometeorological Center”, on June 23-25, an atmospheric front will slowly move across the territory of Ukraine from north to south. It will lie in a field of high pressure, therefore it will have different activity in different areas and will cause typical summer short-term rains.

Mostly no precipitation tonight, tomorrow afternoon in Ukraine, except for the northern and northeastern parts, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls of 15-20 mps in some areas, significant rains in places in Transcarpathia and Subcarpathia.

On June 24 in the southern part, on June 25 on the Left Bank, there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms in places, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Temperature at night from +13 to +20°C, during the day from +23 to +29°C. Tomorrow in the east, south of the country and in places in the central regions up to +32°C, on June 25 in the east of the country from +20 to +25°C.

"The fierce western heat does not threaten us. At least for now," emphasized forecaster Natalia Didenko.

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