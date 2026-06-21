Europe is gripped by intense heat — a dry law has been imposed in France, and a football fan zone has been closed in Spain

A severe heat wave has hit much of Europe, prompting governments in several countries to take emergency measures.

Reuters reports this.

In particular, due to temperature records in France, alcohol consumption during mass events has been banned. Today, June 21, the highest, red, level of danger is expected in 35 of the countryʼs 96 departments. According to weather forecasters, the air temperature in these regions will reach +39-40 °C, and in places it may rise to +41 °C.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille announced a preventive ban on alcohol consumption during the national music festival Fête de la Musique and other public events planned in red-alert regions. And in Paris, authorities allowed 24-hour access to city parks so people could cool off.

Temperatures in Germany are approaching 38°C, with most regions already under nationwide heat warnings. The German weather service said the combination of high temperatures and humidity could lead to severe thunderstorms.

In Italy, the heat is also changing the usual life of cities and tourist centers. It is expected that thermometers in the country may rise to +36-37 °C in the coming days.

In Rome, visitors queued in the scorching sun at the Colosseum, while some sought coolness in the underground chambers beneath the ruins of the Temple of Claudius. In Bologna, people refreshed themselves at fountains and hid in the shade of historic arcades.

In Spain, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has closed the fan zone in Madridʼs Plaza de Colon, where the World Cup match between Spain and Saudi Arabia was scheduled to be broadcast, due to the heat. Instead, the match itself will be held in an air-conditioned stadium in Atlanta.

Scientists note that due to climate change, heat waves in Europe are becoming more frequent and intense. This increases risks to public health and can negatively affect the economies of countries.