Trump presented the plane that will become his presidential plane. It is a gift to Qatar

The US President Donald Trump presented an aircraft donated by the government of Qatar, which he called the "flying White House".

NBC News writes about this.

This aircraft will solemnly fly over Washington on the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4. The presentation of the Air Force One aircraft took place at Andrews Air Force Base.

The plane is decorated in red, white, and navy blue. Trump also reported that the plane will perform a flight that has never been seen before on July 4th.

In addition, the US president reported that the entire presidential aircraft fleet will soon be updated. The cost of the plane is estimated at $400 million, although experts say that more than $1 billion could have been spent on its equipment and parts installed to enhance security.

The US Air Force has confirmed that the plane is ready for test flights after undergoing a special safety upgrade, and expects it to help ease pressure on the presidential fleet.