There was a conflict between Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Meloni. The reason is in a joint photo

A conflict arose between the US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over a joint photo after the G7 summit, which took place in France on June 16.

ANSA writes about this.

The conflict began when Trump, in a comment to reporters from the Italian TV channel La7 after the summit, said that Meloni had begged him to take a photo of them. He also added that he felt sorry for her.

After that, Meloni stated in her Instagram post that Trumpʼs statements were fabricated.

"Iʼm honestly shocked. I donʼt know why the president of the United States behaves like this with his allies. Besides, this is not the first time... There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg," she added.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reacted to the conflict and said that Trumpʼs statements offend all of Italy, and therefore he is canceling his visit to the United States on June 21-22.

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