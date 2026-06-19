Police uncover four drug labs, as well as 400 people involved in the drug trade

Police uncovered four drug production laboratories as part of the second phase of the Rubicon special operation, as well as 400 citizens involved in the drug trade.

This was reported to the National Police.

Law enforcement officers dismantled one laboratory that produced the drug α-PVP and three laboratories that produced amphetamine. In particular, goods worth almost UAH 44 million were seized from a drug laboratory in Bukovina.

Of the 400 people exposed who worked in the drug business, 146 have already been suspected. The value of all seized products on the black market is almost UAH 70 million.

The police seized almost 90 kg of drugs, of which: 67 kg — α-PVP; 4 kg — cannabis; 3.6 kg — amphetamine; 1.3 kg — mephedrone, as well as over 570 liters of substances used to manufacture drugs.

In March, the U420 chain of stores was liquidated after an investigation by Bihus.Info journalists into the stores selling dangerous drugs under the guise of souvenirs.

In April, law enforcement officers exposed the U420 chainʼs connection to the large-scale “Khimprom” group, which produces and sells synthetic drugs.

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