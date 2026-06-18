The Verkhovna Rada unblocked changes to the state budget. Now the president can sign them

On June 18, the Verkhovna Rada rejected seven draft resolutions that proposed to cancel the approved draft No. 15224, which makes amendments to the state budget.

This was reported by the press service of the parliament.

Thus, the Verkhovna Rada unblocked its signing and entry into force.

What changes did the bill introduce to the budget?

Bill No. 15224 increased this yearʼs state budget of Ukraine at the expense of a European loan, which deputies ratified at the end of May.

The bill provides that state budget revenues will increase by UAH 2.29 trillion, and expenditures by UAH 1.64 trillion. Previously, budget revenues for 2026 were UAH 2.9 trillion, and expenditures were UAH 4.76 trillion.

Thanks to the significant amount of expected external support, the state budget deficit will decrease by UAH 651.5 billion — from 18.5% to 12.1% of GDP.

After the changes, spending on security and defense will amount to a record UAH 4.4 trillion. Another UAH 2.3 trillion will go to the purchase of weapons and military equipment, and more than UAH 1.45 trillion will go to military salaries.

In 2026, Ukraine expects to receive €45 billion in financial assistance under the EU loan, of which €31.8 billion will go to defense and €13.2 billion to cover the budget deficit. The first tranche is expected in June.

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