The Ministry of Defense promises inspections of all TRCs after the incident in the Odesa region

The Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant Mstyslav Banik stated that the Ministry of Defense will conduct inspections of all TRCs after the incident with offenses in the Odesa region.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

He added that the purpose of the inspections is to investigate citizensʼ complaints about illegal detention, violence, and other unlawful actions. According to him, places where men wait for MMC or training should be comfortable and should be video-recorded around the clock.

On the eve of the day, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed employees of one of the TRCs in the Odesa region in a scheme of illegal coercion to mobilization. According to the investigation, the men were held in the premises of the recruitment center, beaten, intimidated, and psychologically pressured.

All those involved were informed of suspicion of torture, illegal deprivation of liberty, and robbery committed by an organized group (Part 3 of Article 127, Part 2 of Article 146, Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court chose a preventive measure for them — they will be held in custody without the right to bail.

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