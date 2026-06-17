Su-24M crash in the Khmelnytskyi region: investigators have launched an investigation, are examining the “black box”

An investigation into the Su-24M plane crash, which killed two crew members, has been launched in the Khmelnytskyi region.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Preliminary qualification — Part 2, Article 416 of the Civil Code of Ukraine (violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which caused a disaster or other serious consequences).

According to the investigation, the crash occurred on June 16 at around 7:05 p.m. during a training flight in the Shepetivsky district. The pilot and navigator died, one of the deceased servicemen was mobilized on February 24, 2022 among the first volunteers, the other chose the military profession back in 2019. The plane belonged to the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade named after Petro Franko.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Investigators have already seized and are decoding the flight recorder (aka the "black box"). They will also analyze the aircraftʼs logbook, the crewʼs medical examination log, the air traffic controllerʼs log at the airfield, and other official information, including flight permits.

The Ministry of Defense created an investigation commission, and internal investigations were also opened in the military unit and the Air Force Command.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.