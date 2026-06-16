Luke Skywalkerʼs lightsaber with his severed hand to be auctioned for the first time

A lightsaber, along with Luke Skywalkerʼs severed hand from the movie "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back", will be the top lot at an auction of film, music and pop culture memorabilia. It is expected to sell for a seven-figure sum.

The Associated Press writes about this.

The Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction will be held July 13-17. It will also feature hats from “The Wizard of Oz” and “Willy Wonka” and “The Chocolate Factory”, hoverboards from “Back to the Future 2”, rugs from “The Big Lebowski”, and “Rockyʼs Boxing Boots”.

Among the musical relics is the handwritten lyrics to the song “If I Fell”, written by John Lennon on the back of a Valentine’s Day card during the Beatles’ first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964. The starting bid is $500 000.

The lightsaber being offered for sale was used by Mark Hamill in the final battle in The Empire Strikes Back (1980), where Darth Vader utters the famous line, “I am your father”. The lot also includes a replica of Luke’s severed hand. The lightsaber has never been put up for auction before, and bidding starts at $1 million.

The “Wicked Witch” of the West hat worn by Margaret Hamilton in “The Wizard of Oz” will be auctioned off with a starting bid of $100 000. The same will be the starting bid for the boxing boots worn by Sylvester Stallone in Rocky III. Willy Wonkaʼs hat, played by Gene Wilder, will start at $50 000.

Two rugs that are important to the plot of The Big Lebowski will also be up for auction: the one worn by the Dude, played by Jeff Bridges, and the second rug that the character takes from his wealthy namesake. The starting bid for each is $15 000.

According to Joe Maddalena, vice president of the auction house Heritage Auctions, this auction covers the entire history of the entertainment industry — from the golden age of Hollywood to modern blockbusters and iconic moments in popular music.

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