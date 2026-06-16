The SBU employee offered businessman to close criminal case for $150 000 — he was declared a suspect

An employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) incited a businessman to bribe law enforcement officers to close a criminal case. He was declared a suspect.

This was reported by NABU and SAPO.

According to the investigation, in May 2025, law enforcement officers conducted a search at one of the enterprises in Zaporizhzhia, during which they seized more than UAH 6 million in cash.

The company manager decided to find out the reasons for the searches through an acquaintance. This acquaintance turned to an SBU officer for information, who instead of explanations offered to "solve the problem" for money.

At first, it was about returning half of the seized amount. Later, for $150 000, the employee promised to negotiate with law enforcement not only about returning all the funds, but also about completely closing the criminal case.

In recordings published by NABU, an SBU officer can be heard advising a businessman to avoid interrogations in a criminal case.

An SBU employee was reported on suspicion of inciting an official to bribe. The sanction of the article provides for 4 to 8 years of imprisonment.