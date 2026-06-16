B-52 strategic bomber crashes in US, eight dead

A B-52 strategic bomber crashed in the US state of California on June 15. All eight people on board died.

This is reported by AP and CNN.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert. It was performing a scheduled test flight.

Military personnel, government employees and civilian contractors were on board. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing confirmed that two of its employees were among the dead.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and the investigation could take several months. James Hayes, deputy commander of Edwards Air Force Base, said the B-52 was involved in a radar modernization program.

Emergency services immediately arrived on the scene, a tall column of black smoke rose above the airbase.

The B-52 is an American heavy strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons. It is one of the oldest aircraft in the US Air Force and has been in service since 1955. The B-52 has been used, among other things, during the current war against Iran.

The previous fatal accident involving a B-52 occurred in 2008. Then the plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Guam, killing six servicemen.

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