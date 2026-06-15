Ukraine received another mine-clearing ship from the Netherlands — “Henichesk”

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received another mine countermeasure ship from Dutch partners.

This was reported by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa.

The “Alkmaar”-class ship was transferred to Ukraine as part of the Maritime Capabilities Coalition. It is designed to search, identify, and neutralize sea mines.

The ship was named "Henichesk" in honor of the raid minesweeper of the same name, which was sunk by a Russian missile strike in 2022.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Командувач ВМС ЗС України / Facebook

During the official ceremony, Vice Admiral Neizhpapa raised the flag of the Ukrainian Navy on the new ship in the presence of the Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy, the Commander of the Royal Belgian Navy, and the commanders of the navies of Romania, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Along with the "Henichesk", the Ukrainian Navy already has five mine countermeasure ships — "Cherkasy" and "Chernihiv" from Great Britain, "Melitopol" from Belgium, and "Mariupol" from the Netherlands.

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