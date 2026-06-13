Ukraine imposes sanctions against 10 Russian mobile operators and Internet providers

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 494/2026, by which Ukraine imposed sanctions against 10 Russian mobile operators and Internet providers.

This is stated on the website of the Presidentʼs Office (OP).

"This package includes companies that provide confidential communication channels for the occupiers and their authorities and access to the Internet in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for entities serving Russia. Internet providers, satellite operators, and companies that provide broadcasting of Russian TV channels have also been sanctioned," OP said in a statement.

In the package:

the companies "Luhansk Communications" and "Mobile Communication Systems" — the Russians use them for propaganda about the situation in Ukraine;

federal satellite and telecommunications operator Amtel-Zvyazok — it provides communications for the Russian authorities;

the enterprise "Space Communications", which the Russians use for communications in the war in Ukraine.

Also on the list are IC Invest JSC, RTComm.Ru, KTK Telecom, Luhansk Telephone Company, RuSat, and Sputnik Communications.

Ukraine will synchronize these sanctions in international jurisdiction.