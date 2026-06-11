A man who attacked police officers was eliminated in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, on the afternoon of June 11, a man was eliminated who attacked three police officers with a knife.

This was reported by the National Police.

This happened in the Zavodsky district of the city. During a search of a manʼs house, he used tear gas and stabbed three police officers with a knife. The man did not stop, so the police used their service weapons — the attacker died.

Three law enforcement officers were injured and are in the hospital.

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"An investigative and operational group, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, and other specialized services are working at the scene. A complex of priority investigative actions is being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the National Police wrote.