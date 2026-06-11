A man who attacked police officers was eliminated in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, on the afternoon of June 11, a man was eliminated who attacked three police officers with a knife.
This was reported by the National Police.
This happened in the Zavodsky district of the city. During a search of a manʼs house, he used tear gas and stabbed three police officers with a knife. The man did not stop, so the police used their service weapons — the attacker died.
Three law enforcement officers were injured and are in the hospital.
"An investigative and operational group, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, and other specialized services are working at the scene. A complex of priority investigative actions is being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the National Police wrote.
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