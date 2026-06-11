Law enforcement officers did not detain businessman Vasyl Vesely — they only searched his car. We spoke with him

Law enforcement officers did not detain businessman Vasyl Vesely and did not file any charges against him. Babel was informed about this in the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to Babel, on June 10, the National Police stopped and searched Vasyl Veselyʼs car — in connection with a case they are investigating. SBU was conducting operational support for the case, but the National Police is investigating the case, the sources added.

The prosecutorʼs office told us that the investigative actions were carried out as part of an investigation under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — legalization of property obtained by criminal means.

Around four o’clock in the afternoon, we managed to contact Vasyl Vesely. He told Babel that he had been stopped while passing a checkpoint in Kyiv. The court order he was shown allowed only a search of his car. The only thing they confiscated from him was his mobile phone.

SBU detained Vasyl Vesely, reported Ukrainska Pravda on June 10. Earlier, UP released several recordings (protocols of secret investigative search actions) where the NABU detectives labeled Vasyl Vesely as one of the participants in the conversation.

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