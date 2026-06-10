NABU and SAPO exposed a scheme to steal spare parts for armored vehicles worth over UAH 350 million

NABU and SAPO have uncovered a large-scale scheme to steal military property. Among the suspects is the deputy commander of one of the military units in the Kharkiv region.

NABU writes about this.

The investigation established that during 2022-2024, a group of companies and individual entrepreneurs, actually controlled by two people, supplied state defense enterprises with spare parts for armored vehicles worth over 350 million hryvnias.

At the same time, there were no legal sources of origin for these products, and some of the supplied property had previously been stored in one of the military units in the Kharkiv region. At the beginning of the full-scale operation, it was written off as allegedly destroyed after Russian missile and bomb strikes.

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Investigators say that the former deputy commander of the military unit systematically failed to keep records of his property, for which he received a bribe of 2.8 million hryvnias from the organizer of the scheme.

The money was transferred covertly, through payment for household appliances, building materials, and other goods for the former ownerʼs personal use.

Currently, the suspicion has been reported:

the former deputy commander of the military unit — Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 410 (theft of military property), Part 4 of Article 368 (receiving a bribe), Article 366-3 (failure to declare) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

the organizer of the scheme — Part 3 of Article 369 (giving a bribe) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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